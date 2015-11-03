HRTS Announces New Officers

The Hollywood Radio and Television Society has elected four new officers, the organization announced Tuesday.

The quartet, who will serve through 2017, includes: Eric Schrier, president of original programming, FX Networks and FX Productions as president; Marc Korman, partner and agent, WME Entertainment as VP; Christina Davis, executive VP, drama series development, CBS Entertainment as secretary; and David Acosta, senior VP & team leader, entertainment division, City National Bank as treasurer.

“HRTS is fortunate to have Eric, Marc, Christina, and David offer their talent, time and expertise to ensure the ongoing success of HRTS and its mission,” said HRTS Executive Director Dave Ferrara.

“I look forward to working with each of them to create opportunities and platforms for insightful conversations and important dialogues that address major industry topics for the betterment of the entertainment business,” added Ferrara.