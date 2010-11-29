HRTS Announces 'Hitmakers' Lineup

The Hollywood Radio and Television Society (HRTS) will hold its annual Newsmaker Luncheon: "The Hitmakers" Dec. 8 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., according to a Monday announcement from Kevin Beggs, President, Lionsgate Television Group and HRTS President, and Dave Ferrara, HRTS Executive Director.

The panel discussion will feature leading producers, showrunners and creators in the television industry. Panelists include NCIS and NCIS: Los Angeles executive producer Shane Brennan, Fringe and Hawaii Five-0 executive producer Alex Kurtzman, Burn Notice creator Matt Nix, Fringe and Hawaii Five-0 Executive Producer Roberto Orci, iCarly creator Dan Schneider and Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter.



Rescue Me creator Peter Tolan, who moderated the 2008 and 2009 "Hitmakers" luncheons, will once again serve as moderator.