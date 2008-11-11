Howstuffworks.com Heading To TV Screens

Discovery is taking its Howstuffworks.com property to television, creating a new show based on the site.



The new series, Howstuffworks, will follow the lengths people go through to extract ingredients from the earth, such as corn, salt, iron and water, and then the process of turning those raw materials into objects we see and use every day.



Along the way, the show will present fun facts associated with the items, much as it does on the site.

Discovery bought Howstuffworks.com in October 2007, and has been working to integrate the newly acquired site into its programming. A number of shows have directed viewers to the site for more detailed information regarding what is on the program.



The new show will have much more organic integration.

Howstuffworks will premiere on Discovery Nov.13 at 8 p.m..