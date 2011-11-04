Howard T. Owens Named President of National Geographic Channels

National Geographic Channels U.S. has named former Reveille chief Howard T. Owens its president, replacing Steve Schiffman, it was announced late Friday.

Owens will report to David Lyle, CEO of National Geographic Channels U.S. and global programming. He will oversee the programming, development, communications, research and business affairs units at the domestic channels -- National Geographic, Nat Geo WILD and Nat Geo Mundo.

"I have known Howard for more than a decade, and I am confident he is the right person at the right time to take our network into our next era," Lyle said in a statement. "His leadership, creativity, passion and vision is unmatched in this business, and is just what we need to drive our networks forward."

The network said that Schiffman plans to stay on through a transition period.

Owens was a founding partner of Reveille, and until he stepped down five months ago was a lead managing director where he launched series like The Biggest Loser and The Restaurant. Prior to Reveille, he was an agent at William Morris Agency.

Courtney Monroe will also be joining the U.S. channels as chief marketing officer, a new position, in January. She was most recently executive VP of consumer marketing and digital platforms at HBO.

Michael Cascio has also been promoted to executive VP of programming for the U.S. networks. Geoff Daniels remains senior VP for Nat Geo WILD.