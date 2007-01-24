Howard Stern's Halftime Show
The Super Bowl half-time counterprogramming parade continues with the revelation of details on Howard Stern's TV On Demand's Stupid Bowl III: The Boys Vs. the Girls.
The channel is offering a 28-minute flag football game pitting members of Stern's staffers against drag queens with Penthouse Pets as cheerleaders.
Howard TV On Demand, which has been up and running for about a year, is a 24/7 digital channel available for $13.99 a month on Comcast, Time Warner Cable, Cox, Cablevision, Charter, and Rogers.
