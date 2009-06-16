Howard Stern Sidekick Artie Lange Fires Back At HBO

If HBO Sports wanted to make some headlines with its new Joe Buck Live, then the debut episode was a roaring success.

While nabbing the first interview with Brett Favre since he and the Minnesota Vikings began their most recent courtship was a major coup in the sports world, the decision to book Howard Stern sidekick and regular David Letterman and Jimmy Kimmel guest Artie Lange may have brought just as much attention in the end.

Following Lange's appearance on the new HBO show Monday night - in which Lange's typical expletive-filled shtick took aim at targets such as Buck and Cowboys QB Tony Romo - HBO Sports president Ross Greenburg was quoted in USA Today saying Lange "bordered on bad taste" with his "mean-spirited" tone.

So on the Howard Stern Show Tuesday morning on Sirius-XM radio, Lange responded.

"And Ross Greenburg, you mother f-cker, you came up to me and said, ‘If [fellow panelists] Paul [Rudd] and Jason [Sudeikis] get boring, you go nuts.' So go f-ck yourself, I don't care how important you are in this business."

Lange did say that following the appearance,"[Buck] was very friendly to me afterwards."

The show also included Favre's acknowledgment that he wanted to return to football with the Vikings if healthy, the first time he has spoken about his interest in returning after his time with the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers.