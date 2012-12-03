Howard Stern Returning to 'America's Got Talent'
Howard Stern will return as a judge for a second season on America's Got Talent, NBC announced
Monday.
Auditions are currently ongoing for the eighth season of the
summer reality series from FremantleMedia North America and Syco Television.
"Howard Stern's towering presence and
opinions on last season's show as a new judge made a dramatic impact and added
a sharper edge to the fascinating developments on stage," said Paul Telegdy,
president of alternative and late night programming at NBC.
Though Stern's addition as judge last
season was expected to boost ratings for the veteran reality show, AGT averaged a 3.2 rating with adults
18-49 and 10.9 million viewers in its three weekly telecasts this summer, down 11%
and 16%, respectively from last year.
AGT
moved production to New York in season seven to accommodate the
addition of Stern. Fellow judge Sharon Osbourne previously announced she would not return for seaosn eight after a dispute with NBC involving her son, Jack. The status of
third judge Howie Mandel is not yet known.
