Howard Stern Returning to 'America's Got Talent'

Howard Stern will return as a judge for a second season on America's Got Talent, NBC announced

Monday.

Auditions are currently ongoing for the eighth season of the

summer reality series from FremantleMedia North America and Syco Television.

"Howard Stern's towering presence and

opinions on last season's show as a new judge made a dramatic impact and added

a sharper edge to the fascinating developments on stage," said Paul Telegdy,

president of alternative and late night programming at NBC.

Though Stern's addition as judge last

season was expected to boost ratings for the veteran reality show, AGT averaged a 3.2 rating with adults

18-49 and 10.9 million viewers in its three weekly telecasts this summer, down 11%

and 16%, respectively from last year.

AGT

moved production to New York in season seven to accommodate the

addition of Stern. Fellow judge Sharon Osbourne previously announced she would not return for seaosn eight after a dispute with NBC involving her son, Jack. The status of

third judge Howie Mandel is not yet known.