Howard Stern Returning to ‘America’s Got Talent’

Howard Stern will return to the judges table for the tenth season of America’s Got Talent.

The upcoming season will be Stern’s fourth with the program.

“I decided that a life without AGT is not a life worth living,” said Stern. “America needs a caring, compassionate and wise judge and who am I to deny the people what they want? It would be selfish of me to walk away.”

It is not known whether fellow judges Mel B, Heidi Klum or Howie Mandel will return.