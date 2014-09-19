Howard Gordon Renews Deal With 20th Century Fox TV

Producer Howard Gordon has signed a new overall deal with 20th Century Fox Television, the studio announced Friday. The length of the agreement was not disclosed.

Twentieth and Gordon have a longstanding partnership, dating back more than 20 years, collaborating most recently on shows such as Homeland, Tyrant, Legends and 24: Live Another Day. The new deal comes one day after Tyrant was picked up for a second season by FX.

"Howard has been at this studio nearly as long as Gary [Newman] and I, and as far as we’re concerned, he is forbidden from leaving, ever,” said Dana Walden, who along with Gary Newman is Fox Television Group chairman and CEO. “He is a spectacular showrunner, a brilliant writer, as creative a guy as we’ve ever met, and he’s adored by everyone who has the pleasure of working with him.”

Gordon is represented by WME and attorney Michael Gendler.