Howard Gordon Hangs Shingle at 20th Century FoxTV

Homeland

cocreator/executive producer Howard Gordon has created a production pod at

Twentieth Century Fox Television to develop new series for both broadcast and

cable, the studio announced Wednesday.

Gordon's shingle, Teakwood Lane, has also hired Hugh

Fitzpatrick as head of television for the company, who will manage Teakwood's

development and assist Gordon in identifying writers.

"This new deal affords Howard the full resources of this

studio as he expands beyond simply developing projects of his own but also

identifying and supervising other writers with great ideas," said 20th

TV chairmen Gary Newman and Dana Walden in a statement. "We think Teakwood Lane

has the potential to be a powerhouse supplier of distinctive television series

and are thrilled to house it here at Twentieth."

The multiyear deal keeps Gordon at the studio where he has

spent nearly his entire career, including working on The X-Files and serving as showrunner of 24 for most of its eight-season run.