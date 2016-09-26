How to Watch the First Presidential Debate

All eyes will be on Hofstra University Sept. 26 as Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump take the stage in the first presidential debate.

There are ample ways to watch the 90-minute event, which starts at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, with ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, PBS, CNN, Fox News Channel, Fox Business, MSNBC and C-SPAN all broadcasting.

The debate can also be viewed online on CNN, Fox News, Fox Business Network, Telemundo, Univision, Hulu, YouTube, among others.

Take a look at the complete list of upcoming debates below:

First Presidential Debate

When: Sept. 26, 2016 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Hofstra University, Hempstead, NY

Moderator: Lester Holt, anchor NBC Nightly News

Format: The debate will run for 90 minutes and will consist of six 15-minute time segments. Two of the segments will focus on Holt’s chosen topics: America’s Direction, Achieving Prosperity and Securing America.

Vice Presidential Debate

When: Oct. 4

Where: Longwood University in Farmville, VA

Moderator: Elaine Quijano, anchor, CBSN and correspondent, CBS News

Format: The 90-minute debate will be broken into approximately nine 10-minute segments.

Second Presidential Debate

When: Oct. 9, 2016

Where: Washington University in St. Louis, St. Louis, MO

Moderators: Martha Raddatz, chief global affairs correspondent and co-anchor of ABC’s This Week, and Anderson Cooper, anchor, CNN

Format: A 90-minute town hall with half of the questions from citizen participants and the other half based on public interest topics.

Third Presidential Debate

When: Oct. 19, 2016

Where: University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV

Moderator: Chris Wallace, anchor, Fox News Sunday

Format: The debate will run for 90 minutes and will consist of six 15-minute time segments.