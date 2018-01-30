How to Watch Donald Trump’s State of the Union Address

All eyes will be on Washington, D.C. as Donald Trump gives his first State of the Union address Jan. 30 at 9 p.m. ET.



According to a senior White House official, Trump will talk about infrastructure — including rural broadband — and his efforts to reduce federal regulations in the speech.



Broadcast, cable news and websites will have comprehensive coverage of POTUS’s speech and you can take a look at our guide below.



Broadcast



ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox affiliates will begin local coverage at 9 p.m. ET with many affiliates supplementing their on-air coverage on their websites.



Cable



Bloomberg TV, Fox Business Network, BBC News, One America News Network and LINK TV will all cover the SOTU live.



CNN, CSPAN, MSNBC and Fox News Channel also will cover the speech live, as well as air post-speech programming.



Online



On the web, Twitter will be live streaming as well as Donald Trump’s website, which will also scroll “the names of all the patriots who chose to make a contribution for the world to see."