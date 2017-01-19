How to Watch Coverage of Donald Trump's Inauguration

All eyes will be on Washington, D.C., Friday as Donald Trump is inaugurated as the 45th President of the United States.

The day's festivities include the inaugural swearing-in from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. ET, the inaugural parade from 3 p.m.-5 p.m. ET and inaugural balls starting at 7 p.m. ET.

There will be ample ways to watch with coverage on ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox and PBS linear and YouTube channels starting around 11 a.m. ET. News networks CNN, Bloomberg TV, CNBC, MSNBC, Fox News and Fox Business will also broadcast linearly and online as well as Spanich-language networks Telemundo, Univision and Estrella TV.

Related: World Channel Featuring Exclusive 'NewsHour' Inauguration Coverage

You can also watch live on the official Inauguration site here as well as on the White House's website and YouTube. Social media sites are getting in on the action as well with Twitter teaming with PBS NewsHour. Various local affiliates will also be streaming via their websites and apps.

Take a look at ABC News's live feed below:

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nieiu8tmLIM[/embed]