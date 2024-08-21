How NBCU Smartly Leveraged Social Media to Drive Olympics Viewership

Consumers are more likely than ever to watch video content through social media, rather than traditional TV or streaming options. And for its coverage of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, NBCUniversal smartly realized this shift.

Citing new data Maverix Research and Insight’s Media Identity Graph (MIDG) analysts Liz Huszarik and Alexia Raven found that social video accounted for 62.2% of watch time in 2024, compared to just 35.2% for SVODs.

That’s down from 43% for SVODs in 2022, and up from 54% for social video.

According to the research firm, recognizing these consumptions shifts and accounting for them is what made NBCUniversal’s coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics so successful.

During the Paris Olympic Games, NBC focused on engaging audiences through the use of platforms like TikTok, Youtube, Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) in order to deliver real-time video content and meet what the researchers call “the modern demand for instant updates.”

Maverix said that NBC specifically targeted Gen Z and Millennials, who watch a collective average of 11.9 hours of video content each day.

They’re also far more likely to consume social media content than other age groups, with social video watch time among Millennials increasing 17% since 2022, and Gen Z showing 11% growth in the same period, all while SVOD viewing stayed flat, or even declined.

Another major part of NBC’s strategy focused on harnessing the fan appeal of Olympic athletes, in order to boost engagement for both NBC and the athletes.

The company highlighted Ilona Maher and Freddy Richard, who created exclusive behind-the-scenes content, as well as Simone Biles, Katie Ledecky, and Noah Lyles, who took over NBC’s social media channels for a day to engage with fans.

Tiktok in particular was critical to NBC’s strategy, attempting to harness the massive year-over-year growth in watch time among Millennials (54%) and Gen Z (15%).

Currently, the official NBC Olympics Account has 4.3 million followers on TikTok and 2 million followers on Instagram.

According to Maverix, NBC’s use of social media demonstrated just how quickly the media landscape is shifting toward social video.

“This strategy isn’t only about capturing viewers; it’s packed with insights for brands and advertisers trying to navigate this new terrain,” wrote Huszarik and Raven. “As the media world keeps evolving, NBC's approach provides a solid blueprint for future live event coverage and content delivery that others can and should follow.”