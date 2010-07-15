How To Make a 'Good Wife'

"We're not the most talented writers in

the world," writer and producer Robert King admitted to attendees at the NATPE

LATV Festival July 13 in Los Angeles. "But we don't sit down and wait."

Clearly, King and his wife Michelle are

doing something right-their breakout CBS drama The Good Wife, which they co-created, executive produce, and write

for received nine Emmy nominations last week. The pair sat down for an Industry Insight lunch moderated by actor and Internet host Kevin Pollak to discuss

their experience working as a team and creating the hit series.

The Kings explained that while their

ideas are shaped during an intensive shared draft-writing process, a project's

success comes down to being pitch-perfect.

"We rehearse the pitch completely. We

script it," said Robert. "We're not actors, so we get nervous very easily. If

we remember it down almost to the word, then we can vary it in the room and

seem very natural. Because the worst thing is to make the person you're

pitching to feel nervous, like they're going to miss something."

To prepare for pitching season, the

Kings, who only pitch to broadcast networks, brainstorm a variety of project

ideas before bringing their top three to agent Andy Patman of Paradigm.

Together, they explore what networks want so that Patman may match them with a

producer. With The Good Wife, the

Kings teamed up with brothers Tony and Ridley Scott and David W. Zucker as

co-executive producers.

It appears that the series' pitch,

however, was just the last of many hurdles the Kings faced before bringing

their new project to fruition. In the wake of the WGA strike, Robert and

Michelle were left without the blind pilot deal they once shared with ABC-and

left open to pitch to other networks. The experience challenged them to be more

cunning with their creativity.

"We came out of the strike knowing that

we didn't have a home anymore," Robert said. "So we committed that year to try

to sell two pilots, so that we would increase our options."

Frustrated, the Kings forwent fitting

the pattern of traditional network preferences in favor "the meat and potatoes

idea" that was to become The Good Wife.

"What the hunger that comes from a

strike gave us was the acknowledging that we need to fulfill the side of what

we didn't feel network TV was doing enough [of], which was applying character -

strong, character-based drama," said Robert.

Fascinated by the emergent sex scandals

of public figures like Larry Craig, Eliot Spitzer and televangelist Ted

Haggard, the Kings found this missing element in the untold stories of the

wives who remained by their fallen husband's sides. The duo then applied this

to the procedural show model they knew networks wanted.

"We started looking at some of

these real women and over and over you found that these are, first of all,

women who are choosing to stay in the marriage, which is interesting," Michelle

explained. "Many of them are highly intelligent and accomplished on their own.

And we kept seeing lawyers; one after the other, and said â€˜OK, there is a weird

pattern here. What is the psychology beneath it?' Suddenly we can't stop

thinking about it."

For the Kings, the story of the "good

wife" is a stark contrast to the tough, top-of-her-game "superwoman" that

characterizes many female leads.

"What the show was interested in really

was a woman at her weakest moment trying to rebuild her identity; she didn't

know who she was," said Robert.

Ultimately, however, the creators of The Good Wife credit their process to

their knowledge of the landscape and the needs of specific networks.

"We consider ourselves craftspeople, we

really want to apply art," Robert said. "But the only way anybody pays you to

do that is if you're aware of their problem, which is that they have an

audience that wants to tune in for a certain thing."

That is not to say the Kings believe

the framework of buyers' expectations limits their creativity; rather, their

process is one of fitting into the creative world of understanding the desire

of both networks and audiences.

"Once you embrace that, you're able to

be truly inventive and creative," Robert said. "In this case, [it's] inventing

something that didn't exist."