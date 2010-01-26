‘How I Met Your Mother' Gets Sixth Season

CBS has picked up How I Met Your Mother for a

sixth season, the network announced Jan. 26.

The sitcom, which leads off CBS' Monday night comedy block,

has been averaging 8.9 million viewers and a 3.6 rating/9 share in the 18-49

demo. The show is produced by 20th Century Fox Television and stars Josh

Radnor, Jason Segal, Alyson Hannigan and Neil Patrick Harris.