‘How I Met Your Mother' Gets Sixth Season

CBS has picked up How I Met Your Mother for a
sixth season, the network announced Jan. 26.

The sitcom, which leads off CBS' Monday night comedy block,
has been averaging 8.9 million viewers and a 3.6 rating/9 share in the 18-49
demo. The show is produced by 20th Century Fox Television and stars Josh
Radnor, Jason Segal, Alyson Hannigan and Neil Patrick Harris.