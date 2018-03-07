How HGTV Stacks Up Against Digital Natives When It Comes to Facebook Video

HGTV is an unstoppable force in linear television — the network is the third most-watched cable channel in the U.S. — but how’s it doing on the web? To find out, B&C teamed up with social video analytics company Tubular Labs as part of our weekly look at the video strategies of major TV networks.



Though HGTV’s on-air fare is highly addictive, it’s also managed to build a massive audience for its video content online, holding its own against digital-native brands that do nothing but churn out short-form video. HGTV was the fourth most-watched creator in the Home/DIY category, according to Tubular, racking just over 215 million views on Facebook in January (data for the month of February will be available on March 15).



Here’s the full ranking for top Home/DIY creators on Facebook in January 2018:



1. 5-Minute Crafts

662.7 million Facebook views

Most-Watched: Sewing Tips







2. Blossom (First Media)

495.2 million Facebook views

Most-watched: Get a Ph.D in life hacks with these 7 easy, everyday...life hacks







3. Nifty (Buzzfeed)

327.5 million Facebook views

Most-watched: 7 Smart Ways To Cut Vegetables







4. HGTV

215.1 million Facebook views

Most-watched: A river runs right through this awesome outdoor table. (via DIY Network)







5. Good Housekeeping

115.9 million Facebook views

Most-watched: These ladies have the funniest sibling rivalry!

