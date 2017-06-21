How Can TV Stations Use Social Media to Drive Revenue?

A June 28 B&C webinar will explore the use of social media to boost TV station revenue.



“Cashing In: How TV Stations Can Use Social Media to Drive Revenue,” which starts at 2 p.m. ET, will feature Share Rocket’s Chris Kraft, WTTG’s Emily Stone and KNXV’s Kevin Clay as speakers. Steve Schwaid, VP of digital strategies for Crawford, Johnson and Northcott, will moderate the event.



Kraft is the CEO and founder of Share Rocket, which provides broadcasters and digital publishers and easy way to measure, manage and monetize their social media audiences.



Stone, who serves as director of multi-platform content at the Fox affiliate in Washington, D.C., oversees the strategy and execution of publishing for all digital and social platforms.



Clay, the director of digital content operations for the Phoenix ABC affiliate, spearheads strategy for all of the station’s digital platforms, including the website and app, and all of the social media pages and over-the-top channels.



For more information and to register, go to: http://bit.ly/2sgFDEQ



(Image from left: Speakers Chris Kraft, Emily Stone, Kevin Clay and moderator Steve Schwaid.)