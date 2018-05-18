How Brands and Networks Are Dolling Up for the Royal Wedding

With the world abuzz about the imminent royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, we took a deep dive into viewer and brand data around this momentous occasion with help from Tubular Labs and iSpot.

Aside from being betrothed to a prince, Markle on her own is a juggernaut online with a successful acting career under her belt, most recently on USA Network’s Suits. According to social video analytics company Tubular Labs, there have been 29.3K videos relating to Markle uploaded in the past 90 days from 3,727 accounts across the major social platforms, amassing over 172 million views.

Here are the top three Markle-related videos on Facebook according to Tubular:

1. Life-Size Cakes of Prince Harry And Meghan Markle

INSIDER Presents

4.4 million views on Facebook

2. Meghan Markle wants to 'hit ground running'

BBC News

2.6 million views on Facebook

3. Markle on more people listening to women

Brut

1.6 million views on Facebook

On the TV side of things, networks have been battling for royal-related tune-in. Data from iSpot.tv shows that E! Live From the Royal Wedding has aired its promo 208 times to date, generating 39.2 million ad impressions. This spot ran most often on E! (as you’d expect), but also on USA Network (34 airings) and Bravo (15 airings). It aired most frequently during reruns of Sex and the City (43 airings), Botched (25) and Keeping Up With the Kardashians (24).

There’s also The Royal Wedding Show Promo from BBC, which has aired 726 times (mostly on BBC America), resulting in 34.6 million ad impressions.

In the brand world, advertisers are tying their royal-wedding-related ads to the content being produced by entertainment shows, news programming and female-skewing networks. Case in point: Google jumped on this phenomenon: Google Assistant - 'Hey Google: Royal Wedding' feat. Kevin Durant. So far this spot has run 21 times on national TV, accumulating 23.3 million TV ad impressions on the back of an estimated nearly $600K placement spent.