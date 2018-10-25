‘House of Cards’ Stars Cancel on Megyn Kelly

House of Cards cast and brain trust cancelled their appearance on Megyn Kelly Today following host Kelly’s comments defending Halloween costumes that involve blackface. Cast member Michael Kelly, and showrunners Frank Pugliese and Melissa James Gibson, were supposed to appear on the NBC morning program next week, promoting the new season of House of Cards, which starts Nov. 2 on Netflix.

Kelly’s comments came Oct. 23 during a panel discussion about inappropriate costumes on her show, the 9 a.m. hour of Today.

"Because truly you do get in trouble if you are a white person who puts on blackface at Halloween, or a black person who puts on whiteface for Halloween. Back when I was a kid, that was OK as long as you were dressing up as, like, a character,” she said.

Kelly, who noted that “political correctness has gone amok,” apologized for her comments.

NBC aired a Megyn Kelly Today repeat Thursday as Kelly and NBC News discuss the fate of her program. NBC News said in a statement that Megyn Kelly Today will be "on tape" the rest of the week.

House of Cards is set for its sixth season. Former star, and executive producer, Kevin Spacey was fired in November after sexual assault allegations.