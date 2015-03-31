‘House of Lies’ Renewed for Fifth Season at Showtime

A couple days after wrapping its fourth season, Showtime has renewed House of Lies for a fifth campaign.

The fifth season, which will air in 2016, will only consist of 10 episodes; the previous four years each had the standard 12 episodes.

“When you have a gifted acting ensemble led by Don Cheadle and smart, acerbic writing led by showrunner Matthew Carnahan you expect something special, and House of Lies delivers for us each season,” said Gary Levine, executive VP of original programming, Showtime Networks.

Based on the book House of Lies: How Management Consultants Steal Your Watch and Then Tell You the Time by Martin Kihn, House of Lies is created and executive produced by Matthew Carnahan.