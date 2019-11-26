House Judiciary Schedules First Impeachment Hearing

The House Judiciary Committee has scheduled its first hearing in the ongoing impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump as it considers drafting articles of impeachment.

The hearing will be Dec. 4 at 10 a.m.

No witness or witnesses have been identified, but the hearing is billed as "The Impeachment Inquiry Into Donald J. Trump: Constitutional Grounds for Presidential Impeachment," in which the committee plans to look into the "historical and constitutional basis for impeachment."

The idea is to frame the lens through which the committee will vet the evidence as well as what the framers' of the Constitution meant by "high crimes and misdemeanors."

In a letter to the President Tuesday (Nov. 26), Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) asked whether the President or his attorney planned to attend or wanted to question witnesses. Nadler said he hoped the President would decide to show up, though that is unlikely.