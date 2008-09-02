House, Home Run Derby Top Out-of-Home Viewing

The first ratings for out-of-home viewing placed Fox’s House and ESPN’s Home Run Derby as the top primetime shows, averaging 570,000 viewers, according to a new service from Nielsen and Integrated Media Measurement.

In the specials category, the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games Opening Ceremony on NBC topped the charts with 1.1 million out-of-home viewers.

The measurement period was June 30-Aug. 10 in locations such as offices, fitness clubs, bars and hotels.

The ratings are separate from Nielsen’s National People Meter. The out-of-home sample was 1,700 national panelists.

Later in the year, out-of-home data from six local markets will be offered: New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, Houston and Denver. Those ratings will come from panels of 500 respondents in each city, or 3,000 participants in total.

“We are living in an environment where viewers are increasingly consuming media in locations outside of the home and, as researchers, we need to factor in audience exposure from all directions.” IMMI president and CEO Tom Zito said in a statement.

Initial clients of the out-of-home data are ESPN and Zenith Media.

Top Primetime Broadcast-Network Programs, July 2008 (6/30-7/27)

Persons 13-54, Live Out of Home

Network/Program Name/Date Aired/Rating/Viewers (000)

1: Fox/House/June 30/0.33/570

2: Fox/Moment of Truth/July 8/0.32/553

3: ABC/Bachelorette/June 30/0.31/535

3: Fox/Are You Smarter than a Fifth Grader/July 24/0.31/535

5: Fox/Hell's Kitchen/July 8/0.30/518

5: Fox/Major League Baseball All-Star Game/July 15/0.30/518

5: Fox/So You Think You Can Dance/July 24/0.30/518

8: Fox/So You Think You Can Dance/July 23/0.29/501

9: Fox/COPS/July 26/0.28/484

10: ABC/Primetime: Crime/July 23/0.27.466

10: Fox/America’s Most Wanted: America Fights Back/July 26/0.27/466

10: Fox/COPS/July 26/0.27/466

Source: Out-Of-Home Report, a service of Nielsen and IMMI

Top Primetime Cable Network Programs, July 2008 (6/30-7/27)

Persons 13-54, Live Out of Home

Network/Program Name/Date Aired/Rating/Viewers (000)

1: ESPN/Home Run Derby/July 14/0.33/570

2: TNT/Sprint Cup Racing Daytona/July 5/0.29/501

3: Disney Channel/The Incredibles/July 27/0.27/466

4: ABC Family/The Secret Life of the American Teenager/July 15/0.26/449

4: USA Network/In Plain Sight/July 20/0.26/449

4: USA Network/Psych/July 25/0.26/449

7: ESPN/2008 State Farm Home Run Derby Prelude/July 14/0.24/415

7: USA Network/Psych/July 18/0.24/415

9: Nickelodeon/Avatar: Sozins Comet/July 19/0.23/397

10 A&E Network/Dog the Bounty Hunter/July 2/0.22/380

Source: Out-Of-Home Report, a service of Nielsen and IMMI