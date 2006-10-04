House Finds Syndicated Homes

NBC Universal has sold weekend syndicated runs of drama, House, in over 80% of the country for a fall 2008 launch.



The hour show has been sold for weekend double-runs on top-market stations including WNYW-TV New York, KTTV-TV Los Angeles, WFLD-TV Chicago, and KPIX-TV San Francisco.



Sean O'Boyle, senior VP and general sales manager at NBC Universal Domestic Television Distribution, points out that the show is a runaway hit in prime time. Of course, that is for Fox rather than co-owned NBC.



With American Idol still on the bench, House is Fox's top show in households and key demos.



House is produced by Heel and Toe Films and Bad Hat Harry Productions in association with NBC Universal TV.