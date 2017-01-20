‘House of Cards’ Returns May 30

Season five of House of Cards, Netflix’s brand-defining Beltway drama, is back May 30. Kevin Spacey plays ruthlessly ambitious politician Francis Underwood on the show, while Robin Wright plays his ruthlessly ambitious wife.

The new season will reveal “cracks in their relationship,” according to Netflix. Melissa James Gibson and Frank Pugliese are the showrunners. They executive produce alongside Spacey, Wright, David Fincher, John Mankiewicz, Daniel Minahan, Joshua Donen, Dana Brunetti, Eric Roth, Michael Dobbs and Andrew Davies.

Beau Willimon created House of Cards, which is produced by Donen/Fincher/Roth and Trigger Street Productions, in association with Media Rights Capital.

Other cast members include Michael Kelly, Neve Campbell and Jayne Atkinson.