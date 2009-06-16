‘House Arrest With Andy Dick’ Gets A Second Season On Atom.com

House arrest still isn’t stopping Andy Dick from getting his face out in public. The comedian is bringing his Web talk show, House Arrest With Andy Dick—created to pass the time while he endures house arrest on drug-related charges—back to Atom.com for a second season, the digital comedy network announced Tuesday.

This season’s five Webisodes will feature comedians Tom Green and Adam Carolla, writer, actor and producer Bob Odenkirk, and actress Sarah Rue, among others, along with a house band. Odenkirk appears in the first episode June 16, with new episodes following each Tuesday.

House Arrest will be distributed across the multiplatform network including the “Atom TV” series on Comedy Central and to mobile partners like Verizon and At&T. The shows will also be available through iTunes, AOL, Dailymotion, and xBox Live.