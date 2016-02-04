Hotels.com Checks in With ESPN, TNT Sports

Hotels.com, the online booking service, says it has launched a series of TV sports sponsorships.

The company sponsored ESPN’s Super Tuesday, which included pop-up animations featuring spokesman Captain Obvious asking ESPN announcers’ questions.

It will also have a presence across the ESPN Network in primetime over 10 weeks leading into March. Mentions include opening graphics, the bottom of the screen ticker, transition graphics and plugs during the day and before games.

On TNT, Hotels.com is sponsoring the weekly Shaqtin’ a Fool segment on Inside the NBA , hosted by Shaquille O’Neal. The sponsorship runs through the NBA season and features custom content with Shaq and Captain Obvious.

Hotels.com will also sponsor two 30-minute Shaqtin’ A Fool specials on NBA TV. One will air during the All-Star break, the other in the playoffs.

"We are very excited about our multi-platform sports marketing strategy this year, and these first two partnerships that are hitting the marketplace,” said Mike Wolfe, senior director, brand marketing for Hotels.com. “Sports is a critical segment for us, and we are hoping to continue to work with our agency, media, league, and team partners to find new and exciting ways to reach our target consumers."

The sponsorships were arranged by media buying agency Assembly and media planning agency CP&B.

“Sports ignites passion in consumers, and insights have proven that sports fans are also committed to seeking out aspirational travel experiences,” said Martin Cass, CEO of MDC Media Partners and Assembly.