Hot Teams Highlight NBA TV Free Preview

Sunday’s matchup between two teams on a record pace—the Golden State Warriors and the San Antonio Spurs—is featured in a special free preview being offered by NBA TV this weekend.

When the Warriors, with the league’s top record, and the Spurs, undefeated at home, met in January, it was the most-watched and highest rated NBA game in NBA TV History.

The network’s free preview will be offered by leading cable, satellite and telco distributors, NBA TV said.

NBA TV is part of NBA Digital and is jointly managed by the league and Turner Sports.