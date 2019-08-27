‘Hot Date’ Returns to Pop TV Sept. 20

Season two of sketch comedy series Hot Date begins on Pop TV Sept. 20. There are 10 episodes in the season. Real-life married couple Emily Axford and Brian Murphy play heightened versions of themselves trying to figure out love.

Hot Date “will tackle the awkwardness and unpredictability of friendships, love and adulthood with the help of new characters and familiar faces from the show’s freshman season,” said Pop TV.

Guest stars in the new season include Randall Park, Margaret Cho and Thomas Lennon. It is set in New Orleans.

Executive produced by Will Arnett, Hot Date is inspired by the digital comedy bearing the same name.

“Hot Date skewers the complicated and sometimes absurd situations that people face in young adulthood, from marriage to building a career to having kids,” said Justin Rosenblatt, executive VP, original programming and development, Pop TV. “This season finds Emily and Brian exploring these things and more as their relationship matures… even if they don’t.”

Electric Avenue, Big Breakfast and Artists First produce the show.

“We’re so thankful that Pop has allowed us to expand the world of our series in a second season,” said Big Breakfast executive producer Luke Kelly-Clyne. “Emily and Murph are two of the most talented character performers in the game and, boy, do they have some new characters for us this time around. Fans of season one will enjoy seeing envelopes pushed.”