'Hot in Cleveland' Gets Second-Season Pick-Up

TV Land has picked up a second season of its successful comedy Hot in Cleveland, the network announced July 7.

The network has ordered 20 episodes of the show which stars Valerie Bertinelli, Jane Leeves, Wendie Malick and Betty White, who at 88 has undergone an unlikely career resurgence.

Production on the new season is set to begin in October and with a tentative premiere date set for January.

"We are so excited that Hot in Cleveland was embraced by viewers in such a big way," Larry W. Jones, president of TV Land, said in a statement.

The show, which bowed in June, is the network's first foray into original scripted programming -- and it's been a record breaker for TV Land. It's averaging 4.7 million viewers this season, and its premiere episode came in as the most-watched show in all of cable that day among key demos, including adults and women 18-49 and 25-54.