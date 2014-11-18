‘Hot in Cleveland’ to End Following Sixth Season

Hot in Cleveland’s next season will be its last. TV Land confirmed that the series will end following the sixth season, which is currently in production.

“It’s been an honor to work with [cast members] Valerie Bertinelli, Jane Leeves, Wendie Malick and the incomparable Betty White as well as our executive producers Suzanne Martin, Todd Milliner, Sean Hayes and the rest of our exceptional writers, production team and crew,” TV Land president Larry W. Jones said. “The passion and talent they brought to the set each and every week over the past 5 years has put TV Land on the map as a network dedicated to quality original programming. We will continue to celebrate the show and are looking forward to a fantastic series finale.”

Hot in Cleveland was TV Land’s first original scripted series. The multi-camera comedy passed the 100-episode mark in 2014. Produced by TV Land, the show has averaged 2.4 million total viewers in Nielsen live-plus-seven ratings over its first five seasons.

TV Land has recently pivoted toward single-camera comedies, ordering four new ones in 2014. The first of those, Jennifer Falls, premiered in August and has already been cancelled. Gaffigan, Impastor and Teachers are scheduled to premiere in 2015.