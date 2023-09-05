‘Hot Bench’ Earns Upgrades for Season 10

Hot Bench is getting upgraded on several CBS-owned stations in big markets, including New York and Los Angeles, as well as on multiple CBS affiliates as it heads into its 10th season.

The upgrades are mostly to 3 and 4 p.m. time slots, with Hot Bench moving to 4 p.m. on WCBS New York; 3 p.m. on KCBS Los Angeles, WBZ Boston and WFOR Miami; and 2 p.m. on KOVR Sacramento, all CBS-owned stations.

As for affiliates, the show is moving to 4 p.m. on KTSW Seattle and WPKD Pittsburgh, and to 3 p.m. on WKBD Detroit. On non-CBS affiliates, Hot Bench also has been upgraded. Nexstar Media Group-owned The CW affiliates KIAH Houston and KRON San Francisco have moved Hot Bench to 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., respectively.

Hot Bench is one of the few court shows not produced by Allen Media Group that remains in original production. Fox still produces Divorce Court and Crazy Legs Productions is introducing Cutlers Court this fall. Allen Media Group is introducing three new court shows this fall, joining the six that it already produces.

Hot Bench, which was created by Judge Judy Sheindlin, features a panel of judges who preside over cases in front of plaintiffs and defendants who have filed complaints in small claims courts across the country. Hot Bench’s judges are Yodit Tewolde, Rachel Juarez and Judge Michael Corriero.

“We are proud to have been hearing real cases, resolving litigants’ conflicts and providing transparency into the legal system for 10 engaging seasons,” David Theodosopoulos, executive producer of Hot Bench, said in a statement. “In such a rapidly changing marketplace, we're confident that with the CBS stations’ strong support across the country, the success of Hot Bench will continue to thrive and be a top performer. We are excited to bring more entertaining and thought-provoking cases to our viewers.”

Hot Bench averaged a 1.0 live-plus-same-day national household rating in the week ended August 20. It is produced and distributed by CBS Media Ventures.

Hot Bench premieres its 10th season on September 11.