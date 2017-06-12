Horowitz: Streaming Is the New Normal

Young, multicultural viewers are rewriting the rules on how television is consumed, with more content being streamed on digital platforms, according to new findings from Horowitz Research.

Seven out of 10 TV content viewers stream at least some of their content through digital subscription video-on-demand services, according to the Horowitz Research State of Pay TV, OTT and SVOD 2017 report. Further, TV viewers stream content four out of 10 hours of viewing, compared to less than two in 10 hours five years ago, Horowitz said.

Among millennials, 60% of all viewing over a 10-hour period is spent streaming content, according to the report. “Streaming is the new normal,” Adriana Waterston, senior VP of insights and strategy for Horowitz Research, said.

According to Horowitz, 57% of content viewers subscribe to both a subscription service from a traditional multichannel video programming distributor and at least one SVOD service — up from 41% in 2014.

“Cord-cutting is not the issue,” Waterston said. “The real issue is that Netflix, Hulu and the rest of the streaming platforms opened up a Pandora’s box allowing people who love content to enjoy the widest and best variety of entertainment in a better, more seamless, user-friendly personalized way.”