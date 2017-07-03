Horowitz Removed From Senior Post at Fox Sports

Jamie Horowitz, president of National Networks for Fox Sports, was suddenly removed from his position.

Fox Sports confirmed that reports of Horowitz’s departure.

"Jamie Horowitz is no longer with Fox Sports effective immediately. There is no further comment at this time,” the network said in a statement.

Fox Sports president Eric Shanks sent a memo informing staffers that Horowitz was leaving on Monday morning. The memo (below) implies Horowitz violated the network’s rule for “professional conduct.”

The Los Angeles Times reports that Horowitz was fired amid a sexual harassment probe at Fox Sports. According to the Times, the company has hired a law firm that is interviewing women at Fox Sports about Horowitz’s behavior.

Horowitz’s attorney told the Times he had not engaged in any misconduct.

Horowitz joined Fox Sports two year ago from NBC News where he was hired to work the Today show but was dropped before starting. Before that, he was with ESPN.

At Fox Sports, Horowitz amped up the opinions in programming on FS1 and promoted its more outspoken personalities.

“The way Jamie has been treated by Fox is appalling,” said Horowitz's attorney Patricia L. Glaser, who said Horowitz had been doing an exemplary job. “Any slanderous accusations to the contrary will be vigorously defended,” she said.

Fox Sports is part of 21st Century Fox, which last year ousted Roger Ailes as chairman of Fox News and several other executives amid lawsuits and other accusations of sexual misconduct and discrimination. Ailes, who died earlier this year, denied any wrongdoing.

Below is the full email, obtained by SportsBusiness Journal and authenticated by sources at Fox Sports:

Internal email from Fox Sports President Eric Shanks:

Dear Colleagues:

I regret to inform you that Jamie Horowitz, President of National Networks for FOX Sports, will be leaving FOX Sports effective immediately. We realize this news may come as a surprise for many of you, but we are confident in this decision.

Everyone at FOX Sports, no matter what role we play, or what business, function or show we contribute to -- should act with respect and adhere to professional conduct at all times. These values are non-negotiable.

Until Jamie’s replacement is named, I am stepping in to handle his former responsibilities including programming, marketing and scheduling for FS1 and FS2, as well as digital. All of these functions will now report directly to me.

We understand how difficult this will be for many of you, but in these times it is important that we remain unwavering and focused in continuing the great work of FOX Sports.

Best,

Eric