Horizon First Agency to Take Nielsen Advanced Audience

With more marketers looking to better target their TV advertising, Horizon Media, the largest independent media buyer, has become the first agency to subscribe to Nielsen Advanced Audience.

Instead of using Nielsen traditional ratings, which measures TV shows and commercials based on the age and sex of viewers, Nielsen Advanced Audience is uses technology to forecast and post viewership of ad campaigns based on consumer attributes such as new parent or first-time car buyer.

“For many years we have been believers of the importance of advanced audiences and have heavily invested time and resources to provide our clients a more holistic view of their total consumers,” said Michele Donati, senior VP, managing director of Horizon Media’s Where unit. “This agreement is an evolution of our commitment to advertiser-defined audiences and we are excited to work with Nielsen to unlock the full potential and value that advanced audiences have to offer.”

Nielsen Advanced Audience also unified the planning, activation and measurement processes.

According to Nielsen, using its system to forecast advanced audience segments enables better campaign planning, improved television targeting and more efficient delivery of advanced audience guarantees.

“We have a history of using advanced audience segments during the planning process, however, the value of these data-defined audiences are even greater when they are used for activation and post campaign measurement,” said Samantha Rose, senior VP of video investment at Horizon. “The innovative nature of Nielsen Advanced Audience enables us to breakdown existing silos and create a seamless workflow which will allow us to stay ahead of the curve as the industry moves towards transacting on segments beyond age and gender.”

Horizon clients include Geico, Corona beer and Petco.

For Nielsen, moving into the advanced advertising space is essential as traditional viewing get harder to measure as consumers view video content whenever they want to on more platforms, using different devices.

“Horizon Media is leveraging the power of our solution to reaffirm its commitment and leadership in this space to transact on advertiser-defined audiences in a frictionless and reliable way to plan, negotiate and reconcile linear TV buys in the same way they use Nielsen data for age and gender today,” said Kelly Abcarian, general manager, Nielsen Advanced Video Advertising.