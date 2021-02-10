Hoppr Names Georges Laplanche to Push Programmatic in Europe

Hoppr, an Australian-based ad tech company named Georges Laplanche as head of network service providers and pay TV partnerships.

Laplanche, a longtime Technicolor executive, will be responsible for pushing Hoppr into Europe’s programmatic and addressable advertising markets.

“Hoppr’s key addressable advertising markets in Europe, the United States and Asia require significant experience and strong local contacts to optimize sales as digital TV continues to go mainstream. Georges’ global CV, technical expertise and connections place him at the forefront of creating the valuable partnerships that will accelerate the uptake of Hoppr’s addressable advertising solutions, particularly in Europe’s Pay TV sector” said Hoppr CEO Cyril Daoud.

Hoppr saw an increase in demand in the U.S. and Europe because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Hoppr is in the right place at the right time, offering a flexible and audience-focused addressable advertising solution that’s pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with rich media experiences and interactivity. Georges has a strong track record of generating sales and creating new media opportunities with giants like Technicolor and Alcatel. He will prove invaluable as Hoppr seeks to expand its horizons globally,” said Hoppr’s Co-Chairman Vince Pizzica.

Hopper has already formed partnerships with 3SS, Technicolor and Magnite.

“Hoppr is an exciting company to be a part of, with its solid foundation of innovative technology and creative, boundary-pushing commitment to making advertising an experience that will enhance Pay TV viewing. I look forward to working with the Hoppr team as we seek new opportunities in a time when demand has never been higher for our services,” said Laplanche.

Laplanche spent 15 years at Technicolor, rising to senior VP. Previously he was with Thomson Telecom and Alcatel.