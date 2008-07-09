Hopkins to Head Fox Cable Affiliate Sales, Marketing

Fox Cable Networks promoted Michael Hopkins to president of affiliate sales and marketing.

He will report directly to Fox Networks Group president and CEO Tony Vinciquerra and remain based on Fox’s Los Angeles studio lot.

A veteran of Fox Cable Networks since launch, Hopkins, 40, has been general manager of affiliate sales and marketing since April 2007. He played key roles in the launch of Big Ten Network, as well as the rollout of HD renditions of FX and Speed Channel.

“Mike has done a tremendous job evaluating the rapidly evolving media landscape and how best to satisfy our top distribution partners’ emerging needs,” Vinciquerra said in a statement. “This recognition of his valuable contributions within our overall organization is well-deserved, and Mike’s experience and character will continue to serve our partners and Fox well for many years to come.”

“In the few years I’ve been fortunate to lead our affiliate-sales and marketing team, the many changes affecting traditional television seem to force you to reinvent how you do business every day,” Hopkins said in a statement. “Some like to call that turmoil, but our culture has always been to see it as opportunity. I am tremendously fortunate to have Tony’s ongoing confidence, and I look forward to working across our partners and News Corp. to expand upon the unique attributes and influence that our networks possess.”

Hopkins began his career at Fox Cable Networks as director of affiliate sales in 1997, working on the launch of FX and Fox Movie Channel before moving on to work with Fox’s regional sports networks. He rose to become executive vice president of affiliate sales and marketing in May 2006 and was named GM last year.