'Hope For Haiti' Draws $61 Million—and Counting

The tally from the cross-network Haitian relief telethon continues to grow.



Hope for Haiti Now: A Global Benefit for Earthquake Relief has

now raised some $61 million in donations from the general public to

date. That total, up from $57 million on a preliminary count,

represents the most ever in donations via a public forum, according to

MTVN officials.

From a Nielsen perspective, the Jan. 22 special

averaged some 24.1 million viewers across the 33 participating

networks. According to Nielsen data, more than 83 million viewers

watched at least one minute of the telecast on ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX, CNN,

BET, The CW, HBO, MTV, VH1, CMT, PBS, TNT, Showtime, AMC, CNBC, Comedy

Central, Bravo, E! Entertainment, MSNBC, National Geographic Channel,

Oxygen, G4, Centric, Current TV, Fuse, MLB Network, Epix, Palladia,

SoapNet, Style, Discovery Health, Planet Green, CNN en Español, HBO

Latino, Logo, MTV2, MTV Tr3s, MTV Hits, VH1 Classic and VH1 Soul.

