'Hope For Haiti' Draws $61 Million—and Counting
The tally from the cross-network Haitian relief telethon continues to grow.
Hope for Haiti Now: A Global Benefit for Earthquake Relief has
now raised some $61 million in donations from the general public to
date. That total, up from $57 million on a preliminary count,
represents the most ever in donations via a public forum, according to
MTVN officials.
From a Nielsen perspective, the Jan. 22 special
averaged some 24.1 million viewers across the 33 participating
networks. According to Nielsen data, more than 83 million viewers
watched at least one minute of the telecast on ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX, CNN,
BET, The CW, HBO, MTV, VH1, CMT, PBS, TNT, Showtime, AMC, CNBC, Comedy
Central, Bravo, E! Entertainment, MSNBC, National Geographic Channel,
Oxygen, G4, Centric, Current TV, Fuse, MLB Network, Epix, Palladia,
SoapNet, Style, Discovery Health, Planet Green, CNN en Español, HBO
Latino, Logo, MTV2, MTV Tr3s, MTV Hits, VH1 Classic and VH1 Soul.
