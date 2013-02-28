Hoogstra Upped to EVP of Development and Programming for History, H2
Dirk Hoogstra has been promoted to executive VP of
development and programming for History Channel and H2.
He will continue to oversee the networks' programming teams
and manage the development, creation and execution of all programming for both
networks.
Hoogstra was an executive producer on History's first-ever
scripted project, the miniseries Hatfields & McCoys, which broke
ad-supported cable records. Sunday, the network will debut miniseries The
Bible, and its first-ever scripted series Vikings.
"Dirk is one of the fastest rising stars in the
business," said Nancy Dubuc, president, entertainment and media, A+E
Networks. "Creative and entrepreneurial, he has built one of the best
programming teams in the business and his deep relationships with the creative
community have helped catapult History into the top echelons in the industry.
And, in just 18 months, he has transformed H2 into the No. 1 emerging entertainment
network. I am delighted he is getting the recognition he deserves for all his
accomplishments over the last few years."
Hoogstra had previously served as senior VP of development
and programming for History since 2010. He first joined History Channel in
2007.
