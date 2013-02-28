Hoogstra Upped to EVP of Development and Programming for History, H2

Dirk Hoogstra has been promoted to executive VP of

development and programming for History Channel and H2.





He will continue to oversee the networks' programming teams

and manage the development, creation and execution of all programming for both

networks.





Hoogstra was an executive producer on History's first-ever

scripted project, the miniseries Hatfields & McCoys, which broke

ad-supported cable records. Sunday, the network will debut miniseries The

Bible, and its first-ever scripted series Vikings.





"Dirk is one of the fastest rising stars in the

business," said Nancy Dubuc, president, entertainment and media, A+E

Networks. "Creative and entrepreneurial, he has built one of the best

programming teams in the business and his deep relationships with the creative

community have helped catapult History into the top echelons in the industry.

And, in just 18 months, he has transformed H2 into the No. 1 emerging entertainment

network. I am delighted he is getting the recognition he deserves for all his

accomplishments over the last few years."





Hoogstra had previously served as senior VP of development

and programming for History since 2010. He first joined History Channel in

2007.



