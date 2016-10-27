Hone to Advise Wheeler on Broadband

FCC chairman Tom Wheeler has named Lisa Hone legal advisor to the chairman on wireline issues (broadband and voice).

She will succeed Stephanie Weiner. Hone will begin her new duties at the end of November.

She has been associate bureau chief of the Wireline Competition Bureau and before that was a legal advisor to former commissioner Michael Copps.

“Lisa has been an outstanding asset here at the Commission for a number of years and I am grateful for her willingness to take on this new role,” said Wheeler. “Her superb counsel has been essential to our work on many of our most important—and complex—policy issues."

Wheeler said Hone had been a driving force behind the broadband privacy item adopted Thursday. That item included consultation with the Federal Trade Commission, where Hone used to be a legal staffer. He said he looked forward to welcoming her and "stealing her away" from the bureau.

Wheeler said Weiner had done "great service to the American public," including on net neutrality. "Peel back the onion on the Open Internet order and you will find Stephanie's finger prints all over it," he said in announcing the change at the public meeting.