Honda, P&G Sponsoring Third Season of 'X Factor'

Honda and Procter & Gamble will be the official sponsors of season three of Fox's The X Factor, replacing the talent show's original sponsors Chevrolet, Verizon and Pepsi.

Created by Simon Cowell, X-Factor was expected to be a hit on the magnitude of Fox's American Idol, then a ratings juggernaut. Though disappointing, the show did respectable ratings its first year and averaged a 3.6 rating among adults 18 to 49 and 9.7 million viewers on Wednesday nights last season

With American Idol also dropping from its heights, Fox's ratings were down more than 20% last year and its sales during the upfront for this season were down more than 10%.

Season three of X Factor launches with a two-night premiere on Sept. 11 and Sept. 12.

The Honda sponsorship is part of the automaker's plan to launch the redesigned 2014 Odyssey minivan. As the official automotive sponsor, Honda will be featured in three in-show integrations, will sponsor digital voting and a Fan Reward program.

"Families across the U.S. have a very personal relationship with their Hondas, and integrating our vehicles into one of America's top-rated programs allows us to extend that connection to The X Factor viewers and participants," Michael Accavitti, senior VP of auto operations at American Honda, said in a statement. "As a part of our season-long sponsorship, the redesigned 2014 Odyssey will be an integral part of the contestant experience, and our engagement with The X Factor community will extend beyond the show through a robust social media and online presence."

Fox also confirmed that P&G would be a second official sponsor of X Factor,

"P&G brands Covergirl, Herbal Essences and Secret are looking forward to partnering with The X Factor on its upcoming third season,' the consumer product giant and top advertising spender said in a statement. "The partnership is a natural fit for our collection of beauty brands, as we'll follow contestants on their transformative journeys and through fearless performances. We'll also offer at-home viewers behind-the-scenes access to their favorite contestants as we'll be right alongside them throughout all the action."

The Wednesday night installments of X Factor was a top 10 show among teens and a top 20 show in several important young adult demographics. On Thursdays, X Factor averaged a 3.3 rating among adults 18-49 and 9.5 total viewers, ranking in the top 10 among teens and in the top 20 among young adults.

From Syco Entertainment, a joint venture between Cowell and Sony Music, and Freemantle Media North America, X Factor will feature Demi Lovato, Kelly Rowland, Paulina Rubio and Cowell as judges. Mario Lopez is the host.