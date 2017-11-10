‘Homicide For the Holidays’ Starts on Oxygen Nov. 25

Season two of Homicide for the Holidays, a limited series with a focus on families facing holiday horror, starts up on Oxygen Saturday, Nov. 25. The limited series will examine five cases “where family holidays took a drastic turn,” according to Oxygen. Each case gets its own episode.

The holiday crime stories feature firsthand accounts from the detectives who worked the cases, along with friends and family of the victims sharing their perspective.

Homicide for the Holidays is produced by Jarrett Creative, with Seth Jarrett and Julie Insogna Jarrett as executive producers. Bob Gillan and Steve Bruno are also executive producers for Emerge Pictures.

Oxygen is a crime-focused network for women. It is part of NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment.