Homeland Security Committee Chair Backs Russia Hack Probe

Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Tex.) has come out strongly in support of a government probe of the possible influence of Russian email hacks/leaks on the presidential election.

President-elect Donald Trump has discounted the claims, backed by his transition team, which signaled Monday that the narrative of Russian interference was just the latest effort, following recount demands and talk of Clinton wining the popular vote, to de-legitimize Trump's win.

McCaul released a statement saying: "Russia’s recent hacks should be taken very seriously" and that the government should make it a "top priority" to "investigate any outside interference aimed at undermining our democratic process."

Trump has said cybersecurity is a priority, and McCaul agrees: "These types of intrusions, whether from a nation-state or cyber criminals, must be met with a response that is forceful, public, and decisive. I will work hand-in-hand with the incoming Administration and Congressional Leaders to enhance our nation’s cyber defenses and continue to assist state and local officials in doing the same, while ensuring there is timely sharing of cyber-threat information to stop intrusions before they happen."