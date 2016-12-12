Trump Team Doubles Down on Hack Investigation Criticism

On the news that Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) supports an investigation into Russian hacking surrounding the 2016 election, which President-elect Donald Trump has discounted as sour grapes by the losers, a Trump transition team spokesman reiterated that sentiment Monday.

In a conference call with members of the press, the spokesman said he was not aware of the last time that the President-elect and McConnell spoke, but that the "narrative that's in the news is clearly an attempt to try and delegitimize President-elect Trump's win."

He said that it was the latest in such efforts, the first being the "recount nonsense," then the "popular vote" narrative—Clinton won it by over 2 million—and now the Russian hacking narrative, which he said was "anonymous sources with conflicting information trying to raise other issues."

He said the team would continue to focus on the transition and making good on campaign promises, "which might upset some people who were bitter that their candidate lost in November."

CNN, which the Trump campaign has been criticizing for its reporting on the hacking issue and the Obama Administration launch of a probe, was reporting Monday that McConnell had joined with other senators, including Republican John McCain (R-Ariz.) and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) to back the probe.