Public Citizen Places Anti-Trump Ad on Fox

Public Citizen has bought a 30-second spot on Fox News to slam President-elect Donald Trump's picks of "wealthy corporate elites" for cabinet posts.

Billed as a parody, the ad juxtaposes Trump's own words about draining the swamp of those whose financial decisions "robbed our working class" and "stripped our country from its wealth" with cabinet picks who are billionaires or big contributors.

The ad will air on Fox & Friends between 7 and 7:30 a.m. Dec. 13.

A longer version of the ad, which you can watch below, was posted on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube last week.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xriXql0GFd8[/embed]