'Homeland' Season 3 Premiere Leaks Onto the Internet

The first episode of the third season of Showtime hit series Homeland has leaked out onto the Web about a month before its official premiere on Sunday, Sept. 29, according to multiple media reports.

TorrentFreak, a news site dedicated to file-sharing and privacy and copyright issues, said the leaked episode is a "workprint" that is missing some minor details, including a few visual effects and the opening credits. It was shared by an unknown group called "HOMELAND," according to the report.

Those missing elements apparently didn't deter a group of Homeland fans who still wanted to take an early peek. Downloads of the advanced copy via the Internet's various torrent sites reached "in excess of 100,000 copies during the first few hours" after it was leaked on Monday, TorrentFreak said.

Click here to read the full story at Multichannel.com.