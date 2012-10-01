'Homeland' Returns Up in Season Two Opener
Fresh off its Emmy win for best drama series a week ago,
Showtime's Homeland returned to an audience of 1.73 million viewers at
10 p.m. Sunday, up 60% from its series premiere last fall.
Compared to its season one finale, Homeland grew 2%
in the hour. Across its three plays Sunday night, Homeland averaged 2.07
million viewers, up 50% compared to the season one premiere night and up 2%
from the finale.
Earlier in the night, the seventh season premiere of Dexter
delivered 2.4 million viewers at 9 p.m. and 3.04 million for the night,
increasing 10% versus its season six premiere in both measures.
Dexter and Homeland, which is poised to become
the network's second most-watched series, combined to give Showtime its largest
Sunday audience ever.
Following its Emmys victory, Homeland is on pace to deliver 1 million On Demand views from last week, according to Showtime.
