'Homeland' Finale Sets Showtime Record for Freshman Series

The first season finale of Showtime's counterterrorism drama Homeland was the most-watched finale for a first-year series in the network's history.

The first-season ender drew 1.7 million viewers for its 10 p.m. airing and 2.03 million after additional airings, making it Showtime's highest-rated freshman series ever. Homeland's finale was up 58% from the premiere.

Earlier in the night, the sixth-season finale of Dexter drew 2.2 million viewers for its initial 9 p.m. showing, and 2.71 million viewers for the night overall. On pace for its highest-rated season ever, Sunday night's finale was the most-watched telecast on Showtime for 2011.