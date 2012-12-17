‘Homeland,' ‘Dexter' Finales Hit Series Highs

The season finales of Homeland

and Dexter on Sunday night hit both

series' highest-rated nights ever, according to Nielsen.

Homeland's season

two finale drew 2.3 million viewers at 20 p.m. up 32% from its season premiere.

For the night it delivered 2.7 million viewers, up over last week's 2.6

million. Overall, Homeland is

tracking 37% above its freshman season, averaging 5.9 million viewers an

episode.

At 9 p.m., the season seven finale of Dexter averaged 2.75 million viewers, ranking it as the

highest-rated episode ever for a Showtime series. The episode was up 14% over

the season premiere and up 23% from its season six finale. It also drew 3.43

million viewers for the night. Season-to-date, Dexter is averaging 6.1 million total viewers across all platforms,

up 12% over last season.

Both Dexter and Homeland are already renewed for an

eighth and third season, respectively.