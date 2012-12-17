‘Homeland,' ‘Dexter' Finales Hit Series Highs
The season finales of Homeland
and Dexter on Sunday night hit both
series' highest-rated nights ever, according to Nielsen.
Homeland's season
two finale drew 2.3 million viewers at 20 p.m. up 32% from its season premiere.
For the night it delivered 2.7 million viewers, up over last week's 2.6
million. Overall, Homeland is
tracking 37% above its freshman season, averaging 5.9 million viewers an
episode.
At 9 p.m., the season seven finale of Dexter averaged 2.75 million viewers, ranking it as the
highest-rated episode ever for a Showtime series. The episode was up 14% over
the season premiere and up 23% from its season six finale. It also drew 3.43
million viewers for the night. Season-to-date, Dexter is averaging 6.1 million total viewers across all platforms,
up 12% over last season.
Both Dexter and Homeland are already renewed for an
eighth and third season, respectively.
