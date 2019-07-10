Home Renovation Show ‘Cash Pad’ Starts on CNBC July 23

Home renovation series Cash Pad premieres on CNBC July 23. CNBC will air eight episodes. JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers, who previously appeared on The Bachelorette together, star. They partner with homeowners seeking income from their homes.

“Whether they’re transforming a decrepit shipping container, a rundown airstream, or a garage in disrepair, JoJo and Jordan are up for the task of creating one-of-a-kind vacation hotspots that will provide a life-changing financial boost for their homeowner partners and help expand JoJo and Jordan’s growing short-term rental portfolio,” said CNBC.

Fletcher appeared on season 12 of The Bachelorette and season 20 of The Bachelor. Rodgers, brother of star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, was on season 12 of The Bachelorette.

Electus produces the series. Chris Grant, Drew Buckley, Tim Puntillo, Craig Plestis and Ming Lee Howell are executive producers, and Jim Ackerman and Marshall Eisen exec produce on behalf of CNBC.